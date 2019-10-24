Wolves Win Overtime Opener Wednesday

The Minnesota Timberwolves beat the Brooklyn Nets 127-126 in overtime Wednesday night in the 2019-2020 season opener. The Wolves outlasted new Nets guard Kyrie Irving, who set an NBA record with 50 points in his debut with his new team in the loss.

Minnesota was led by Karl-Anthony Towns' 36 points and 14 rebounds, while Andrew Wiggins scored 21 points on 27 shots. Irving missed a potential game-winning shot as time expired in the extra period.

The Timberwolves will try to start the season with back-to-back wins when they travel to Charlotte Friday night. Tip-off is set for 6 p.m. on WJON.