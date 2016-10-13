Wolves Top Nuggets In Exhibition Game Wednesday

The Timberwolves beat the Denver Nuggets 105-88 Wednesday night in a preseason game played at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Nebraska. The Wolves are now 2-1 on the exhibition season.

Karl-Anthony Towns, Shabazz Muhammad and Andrew Wiggins each scored 18 points to pace the Timberwolves on offense. Towns led the Wolves with eight rebounds, while Ricky Rubio had a team-high eight assists.

Next up for Minnesota a "home" game against the Miami Heat in Louisville, Kentucky on Saturday night. Tip-off is scheduled for 6:30 p.m.