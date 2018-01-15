Wolves Top Blazers Sunday For Fifth Straight Win

The Minnesota Timberwolves beat the Portland Trail Blazers 120-103 Sunday night at Target Center. The win is Minnesota's fifth straight and improves the Wolves to 29-16 on the season.

Jimmy Butler led the Timberwolves with 24 points, while Karl-Anthony Towns added 20 points and 11 rebounds and Jeff Teague scored 22.

The Wolves will play at Orlando Tuesday night on AM 1240 WJON. Tip-off is scheduled for 6 p.m., with pregame coverage beginning at 5:30.