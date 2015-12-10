Wolves Sneak Past Lakers Wednesday

The Timberwolves needed overtime but beat the Lakers 123-122 Wednesday night at Target Center. The Wolves are now 9-12 on the season.

Kevin Martin was on fire for the Timberwolves, scoring 37 points including six three-pointers. Karl-Anthony Towns added 26 points and 14 rebounds in the win.

Lakers guard Kobe Bryant, playing in his last game at Target Center, scored 11 points and did not play in the fourth quarter or overtime.

The Wolves will play at Denver on Friday night. The game can be heard on AM 1240 WJON.