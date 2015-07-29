Wolves Sign Veteran Guard Andre Miller

INNEAPOLIS -- The Minnesota Timberwolves added more depth and experience to their backcourt with the signing of veteran point guard Andre Miller.

The 39-year-old Miller, nicknamed "The Professor", is entering his 17th season in the NBA and will provide a valuable presence on the depth chart behind starter Ricky Rubio and rookie Tyus Jones.

Miller averaged 4.4 points and 3.5 assists per game last season, spending time with the Sacramento Kings and Washington Wizards.