The Timberwolves fell 96-84 to the Miami Heat Thursday night at Target Center to fall to 2-2 on the season. The Wolves shot just 35% from the floor in the loss.

Kevin Martin and Shabazz Muhammad led Minnesota with 14 points each. Andrew Wiggins and Karl-Anthony Towns combined to shoot just 8/31 from the floor for a combined 18 points.

The Wolves are in Chicago on Saturday to take on the Bulls. Tipoff is scheduled for 5 p.m.