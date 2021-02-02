Wolves Run Out Of Gas Late In Loss To Cavs

The Cleveland Cavaliers beat the Minnesota Timberwolves 100-98 Monday night at Target Center. The Wolves are now 5-15 overall this season.

The Wolves trailed for nearly the entirety of the game before coming back to take a one-point lead on a Jaylen Nowell jumper with 8:12 left in the fourth quarter. However, the Cavs got a bucket just eight seconds later to re-take the lead for good.

Minnesota's fatigue from playing back-to-back nights in two different cities was apparent, as the team shot just 39% overall and 11-38 from three point range.

D'Angelo Russell led Minnesota with 18 points, while Anthony Edwards scored 13. The Timberwolves also got 46 points from the bench in the loss, including 12 each from Naz Reid and Jaylen Nowell.

The Timberwolves' five-game road trip is set to continue on Wednesday night in San Antonio. Tip-off is set for 7:30 p.m. on AM 1240/ FM 95.3 WJON.

NOTES

-San Antonio has lost back-to-back games to fall to 11-10 on the season, good for tenth place in the Western Conference. The Wolves' 5-15 record places them in the bottom of the Western Conference standings, with their .250 winning percentage standing as the worst in the NBA.

-Wolves star Karl-Anthony Towns is traveling with the team after being diagnosed with COVID-19 on January 15th, according to The Athletic. However, it is unknown when he will return to the court.