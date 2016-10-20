Wolves Roll Over Memphis In Preseason Game Wednesday

The Minnesota Timberwolves beat the Memphis Grizzlies 101-94 Wednesday night at Target Center in an exhibition game. The Wolves are now 4-2 on the preseason.

Karl-Anthony Towns had a big game for Minnesota with 31 points and nine rebounds. Towns hit all 17 of his free throw attempts, and shot 7-10 from the floor. Gorgui Dieng added 19 points and 11 rebounds for the Wolves.

The Timberwolves host the Charlotte Hornets Friday night at Target Center in their preseason finale. The regular season opens on Wednesday night at Memphis.