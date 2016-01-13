Wolves Rally Falls Short Tuesday Against OKC

The Minnesota Timberwolves fell behind Oklahoma City early in Tuesday's game, and their late comeback push fell short in a 101 - 96 loss at Target Center. The Wolves have now lost 7 straight games and are 12-27 on the season.

The Wolves trailed by ten or more points throughout a majority of the game before closing the gap in the final minutes of the fourth quarter. However, Minnesota could not close the gap before the final buzzer sounded.

Andrew Wiggins led the Wolves with 22 points, while Zach LaVine added 21 and Shabazz Muhammad scored 20. Kevin Durant led OKC with 30 points.

On Wednesday the Wolves head to Houston to take on the Rockets. The game can be heard on AM 1240 WJON beginning with the pregame show at 6:30 p.m.