Wolves Get Past Grizz Wednesday Night In Memphis

The Timberwolves topped the Grizzlies 114-108 Wednesday night in Memphis to improve to 22-46 on the season. Minnesota led throughout the game thanks to a big game from beyond the arc in which they shot 10-21.

Zach LaVine led Minnesota with 28 points and was 6-10 from three-point range. Karl Anthony Towns (18 points and ten rebounds) and Ricky Rubio (15 points and 11 assists) each had double-doubles for the Wolves in the win.

Minnesota will play at Houston Friday night. Pregame coverage on WJON is scheduled to begin at 6:30 p.m.