Wolves Drop Fourth Straight in New Orleans

The Minnesota Timberwolves lost their fourth straight game and third straight road contest against the New Orleans Pelicans on Friday night.

The Wolves started out the game strong. They outscored the Pelicans 35-22 in the first quarter. They slipped in the second quarter, and at the half, the game was tied up at 62-62.

The score stayed close through the final two quarters. New Orleans took a slight 90-88 lead at the end of the third.

The fourth quarter was equally as tight. In the final minute, a dunk put the Timberwolves as close as 114-112, but they could not hang on to win. They ended up losing 122-117.

Karl-Anthony Towns led Minnesota with 32 points. Andrew Wiggins scored 23. Isaiah Canaan and Jeff Teague each added 12.

The Wolves fall to 25-30. They return home on Monday to host the Los Angeles Clippers. Pre-game starts at 6:30 p.m. on AM 1240 WJON.