Wolves Can’t Close Out Against Spurs, Fall 101-95

SAN ANTONIO -- The San Antonio Spurs continued their home dominance last (Monday) night with the 101-95 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves to improve to 18-0 at home.

Kawhi Leonard had 17 points and 11 rebounds to lead the Spurs, while Wolves guard Andrew Wiggins countered with 18 points and six rebounds.

Spurs forward Tim Duncan sat out of last night's game which made room for 7-foot-3 rookie Boban Marjanovic who scored 17 points on 7-for-7 shooting.

Wolves rookie Karl Anthony-Towns had another double-double with 10 points and 12 rebounds.

The wolves will look to get back to their winning ways at home on Wednesday against the Utah Jazz.