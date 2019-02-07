Winter Storm Warning Thursday, Wind Chill Advisory Friday

UNDATED -- A Winter Storm Warning will continue until midnight Thursday, with a Wind Chill Advisory starting at midnight and running until noon on Friday.

Accumulating snow along with strong winds will lead to difficult travel today.

Slow down and leave extra space between you and the vehicle in front of you.

National Weather Service

A shorter & less intense period of cold than our last outbreak will arrive behind the departing system.

Expect wind chills of -25 to -35 across Minnesota, colder in the west, with Saturday seeing only a slight improvement.