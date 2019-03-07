Winter Storm Watch for Saturday & Sunday

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Watch in effect from Saturday morning through Sunday afternoon for the southern two-thirds of Minnesota -- including Stearns, Benton, Sherburne, Morrison, and Mille Lacs counties.

Total snow accumulations of 8 to 13 inches are possible across the entire region, with the highest amounts currently expected across central Minnesota, including St. Cloud and the Twin Cities metro.

National Weather Service

From the National Weather Service this morning: Confidence is high a major winter storm will cause significant travel impacts across the Upper Midwest this weekend. Heavy snow and areas of blowing snow are likely for the entire region Saturday into early Sunday. Some rain could mix in across southeastern Minnesota into central Wisconsin Saturday, cutting down snowfall totals there.