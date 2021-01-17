Wings Earn Second Straight Shutout Win Over Norsemen

ABERDEEN, SD -- The St. Cloud Norsemen notched their second straight shutout loss to the Aberdeen Wings on the road Saturday.

Aberdeen put up another strong performance in game two of the weekend series. The Wings scored twice in the first period and once in the second and third while holding St. Cloud scoreless to win it 4-0.

Aberdeen's offense proved to once again be too much for the Norsemen as goaltender Paxton Geisel made 40 saves and allowed four goals in the loss.

The Norsemen fall to 3-9 and will look to get something going when they visit the 9-10 Bismarck Bobcats on Friday. Puck-drop is set for 7:15 p.m.