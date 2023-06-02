Wilson Avenue Construction Scheduled to Start on Monday

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Another significant road construction project is getting underway that will further impact St. Cloud drivers.

Wilson Avenue improvements between Highway 23 and 1st Street Northeast begin Monday.

Wilson Avenue will close to traffic from Highway 23 to East St. Germain Street as the pavement is removed and underground utilities are replaced. The project also includes Wilson Avenue from East St. Germain Street to just north of the railroad tracks.

New traffic lights at the intersection of East St. Germain Street and Wilson Avenue, street lighting, green space, and sidewalks are also in the plans.

Substantial completion of the project is scheduled for late October with the final touches wrapping up next June.

The project was scheduled to be completed in 2022 but supply chain problems with the underground pipes prompted city officials to move the work to 2023.

