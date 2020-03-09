Wild Tops Anaheim In OT Sunday

The Minnesota Wild beat the Anaheim Ducks 5-4 in overtime Sunday night in Southern California. Minnesota is now 35-27-7 on the season.

Mats Zuccarello and Kevin Fiala each scored in the first period for Minnesota to give the Wild a 2-1 lead at the first intermission. After the Ducks scored a pair of second period goals, Victor Rask and Alex Galchenyuk scored in the third to give Minnesota a 4-3 lead.

The Ducks would tie the game with just over a minute remaining in regulation, but the Wild's Fiala got the last laugh with an overtime goal.

The Wild returns home Thursday to host Vegas at Xcel Energy Center. Puck drop is set for 7 p.m. on WJON.