Wild Top Kings 4-3 in OT

LOS ANGELES -- The Minnesota Wild remain undefeated after earning an overtime win against the Los Angeles Kings on Saturday.

Minnesota netted the first goal of the game in the opening seconds of the first period. Late in the period, Los Angeles scored their first goal to tie up the game 1-1.

The Kings scored twice in the second period to move ahead 3-1. The Wild netted two unanswered goals in the final period to tie the game and send it into overtime.

In the extra period, it was Minnesota that came out on top, lighting the lamp one more time to earn the win 4-3

Matt Dumba, Joel Eriksson Ek, Ryan Suter, and Marcus Johansson each scored one for the Wild. Cam Talbot made 30 saves and allowed three goals in the win.

The Wild improve to 2-0. They will travel to Anaheim on Monday to face the Ducks. Puck-drop is set for 8:00 p.m.