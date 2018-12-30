Wild Take Down Jets

The Minnesota Wild beat the Jets in Winnipeg on Saturday night to snap their five-game losing streak.

Minnesota got out to an early lead in the first period with an unanswered goal. In the second period, the Wild extended their lead to 2-0.

The Jets tried scored their first goal in the third and tried to rally. But it was too late. The Wild added one more point in the final minute to seal the win 3-1.

Matt Bartowski made a statement in his debut with the Wild. He scored his first goal in the opening period. Charlie Coyle scored in the second, and Eric Fehr added one in the third.

The Wild improve to 18-16-3. They will return to the ice on Monday, Dec. 31st when they host the Pittsburgh Penguins.