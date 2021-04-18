Wild Sweep Sharks, SJU Beats Augsburg – Sunday Sports Blast
The Minnesota Wild topped San Jose, St. John's won both of their baseball road games, and the Huskies and Bennies both earned splits in softball. Here's your Sunday sports blast:
- The Wild beat the Sharks 5-2 and earned a series sweep. Mats Zuccarello, Joel Eriksson Ek, Kirill Kaprizov, Zach Parise, and Nico Sturm each scored a goal for Minnesota in the win. Kaapo Kähkönen made 26 saves and allowed two goals. The Wild improve to 27-13-3 and will travel to Arizona to face the Coyotes on Sunday. Pre-game coverage starts at 7:45 p.m. on AM 1390 and 93.9 FM Granite City Sports.
- After getting shut out 8-0 in game one, the St. Cloud State University softball team finished game two 6-1 to split the doubleheader with MSU-Mankato. Brooke Bowlin led the Huskies with two runs. Jasmin Estrada, Raven Vanden Langenberg, Megan Conrads, and Alexandra Pinkowski each added one. The Huskies are now 17-7 overall. They will travel to St. Paul on Sunday to take on Concordia University.
- The St. John's University baseball team swept Augsburg in a doubleheader on the road. The Johnnies nearly earned two shutouts, winning game one 16-1 and game two 9-0. Matt Hayford had six runs on the day. Rodney Erickson finished with four runs, and Joe Becker added three. SJU improves to 14-8 and will return home to host the Auggies in game three on Sunday.
- The College of St. Benedict softball team earned a split with St. Olaf. Game one ended with a close score of 1-0 for the Bennies. The Oles took game two 5-2. Gabby Spencer, Lexi Hanson, and Tori Harren each scored for CSB. The Bennies now have an overall record of 15-5. They will travel to St. Paul on Sunday to play a doubleheader against Hamline.