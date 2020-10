The Minnesota Wild ran their winning streak to eight games with a 2-0 win over the Colorado Avalanche Tuesday night at Xcel Energy Center. The Wild are now 19-8-4 on the season.

Mikko Koivu and Charlie Coyle each scored in the Wild win, while goaltender Devan Dubnyk made 18 saves to earn the shutout.

The Wild play at Montreal Thursday night on AM 1240 WJON. Puck drop is slated for 6:30 p.m.