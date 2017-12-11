Wild Skate Past Sharks Sunday

The Minnesota Wild beat the San Jose Sharks 4-3 in overtime Sunday night at SAP Center. The Wild finish with a 2-1 record on their West Coast road trip.

Eric Staal scored a pair of goals in the win for Minnesota, while Nino Niederreiter scored the winner in overtime. Alex Stalock made 31 saves in net for the Wild.

Minnesota is now 15-11-3 overall and will host the Calgary Flames Tuesday night. The game can be heard on AM 1390 KXSS with pregame coverage beginning at 6:45.