ST. PAUL -- The Minnesota Wild have signed center Erik Haula to a two-year deal.

The 24-year-old was a restricted free agent following a year in which he played in 72 games, scoring seven goals and adding seven assists.

In his two years with the Wild, Haula has scored a combined 29 points (13 goals, 16 assists).

Haula was a seventh round pick out of the University of Minnesota in 2009.