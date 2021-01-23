Wild Rout Sharks 4-1 in Home Opener

ST. PAUL -- The Minnesota Wild got a big win against the San Jose Sharks in their home opener on Friday night.

Both teams scored in the first period, leaving the game tied up 1-1. The Wild moved ahead in the second period and then scored two more unanswered goals in the third to win it 4-1.

Joel Eriksson Ek, Jordan Greenway, Kevin Fiala, and Zach Parise each scored one for Minnesota. Cam Talbot made 11 saves and allowed one goal before exiting the game early. Kaapo Kähkönen stepped in and made a perfect 17 saves for the win.

The Wild improve to 4-1. They will host the Sharks again on Sunday. Pre-game starts at 6:45 p.m. on AM 1390 Granite City Sports.