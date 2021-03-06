Wild Roll Past Coyotes 5-1

GLENDALE, AZ -- The Minnesota Wild got back in the win column on the road against the Arizona Coyotes on Friday.

Minnesota opened up a 3-0 lead in the first period. The Wild then extended their lead to 4-0 in the second. Arizona finally got on the board in the third, scoring their one and only goal and avoiding the shutout. Minnesota added one more to earn the win 5-1.

Jordan Greenway, Mats Zuccarello, Nick Bjugstad, Kevin Fiala, and Brad Hunt each netted a goal for the Wild. Kaapo Kähkönen made 24 saves and allowed only one goal.

The Wild improve to 13-7-1 and will face the Coyotes again on Saturday. Pre-game coverage starts at 5:45 p.m. on AM 1240 and 95.3 FM WJON.