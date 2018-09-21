Wild Remains Winless After Thursday Loss

The Dallas Stars beat the Minnesota Wild 3-1 Thursday night at Xcel Energy Center. The Wild is now 0-3 on the exhibition schedule after the loss.

Zach Parise scored Minnesota's lone goal at 14:44 of the second period, assisted by Mikko Koivu and Nick Seeler. Devan Dubnyk made his first start of the preseason in net for the Wild, allowing two goals on 22 shots.

The Wild will play against the Colorado Avalanche Saturday night at Xcel Energy Center. Puck drop is set for 7 p.m.