Wild Rally Past Winnipeg Wednesday

The Minnesota Wild beat the Winnipeg Jets 4-3 Wednesday night in a preseason game at Xcel Energy Center. The Wild improves to 2-4 on the exhibition season with the win.

Minnesota found themselves trailing 3-2 heading into the third period, but got goals from Jason Zucker on a power play and defenseman Jared Spurgeon to pull away for the win.

The Wild will play at Colorado Friday night in their next preseason game. The regular season gets underway on October 4th.