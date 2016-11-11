Wild Pound Penguins In Pittsburgh Thursday

The Minnesota Wild beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 4-2 Thursday night at Consol Energy Center. The loss was the first of the season for the Penguins in eight games as the home team.

Charlie Coyle started the scoring for the Wild on the power play at 18:09 of the first period to tie the game 1-1.

Nino Niederreiter scored halfway through the second period to tie the game at two, and Eric Staal's fifth goal of the season gave the Wild a 3-2 lead at 2:56 of the third period. Jason Pominville iced the game with :30 remaining in the third.

The Wild play at Philadelphia Saturday night at 6 p.m.