Wild Overcome Early Deficit to Beat Devils

The Minnesota Wild got back on track with a win over New Jersey on Saturday afternoon.

New Jersey took the lead early, going up 1-0. The Wild were able to put back one of their own to end the first period tied up at 1-1.

In the second period, Minnesota opened things up. They scored two unanswered goals to take a 3-1 lead.

The Devils tried to rally in the final period. They scored their second goal to close the gap to 3-2, but the Wild weren’t going away that easily. Minnesota scored their fourth to extend their lead and went on to win 4-2.

Joel Eriksson Ek , Marcus Foligno , Luke Kunin , and Zach Parise each scored one for the Wild. Devan Dubnyk tallied 16 saves and allowed two goals.

The Wild improve to 27-23-5. They will be back on the ice on Sunday to take on the New York Islanders. Pre-game starts at 1:45 p.m. on AM 1390 Granite City Sports.