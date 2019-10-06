Wild Notch Second Straight Loss

The Minnesota Wild lost their second game of the season 4-2 to the Colorado Avalanche on Saturday night.

The Avalanche scored to take a 2-0 lead early in the opening period. The Wild scored one of their own to cut the deficit and then tied up the game 2-2 in the second. Colorado pulled away, netting one in the second and one in the third to top Minnesota.

Ryan Suter and Zach Parise each scored one for the Wild. Devan Dubnyk made 28 saves and allowed three goals.

The Wild fall to 0-2. They will travel to Winnipeg on Thursday to close out a three-game road trip against the Jets. Pre-game starts at 6:45 on AM 1240 and 95.3 FM WJON.