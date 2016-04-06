Wild Lose Again, But Clinch Playoff Spot

The San Jose Sharks beat the Minnesota Wild 3-0 Tuesday night at Xcel Energy Center. The loss was the fourth straight for the Wild, who still clinched a playoff spot with a Colorado loss in Nashville.

After the Wild was summarily booed off its home ice, the Avalanche's late comeback in Music City came up short, sending the Wild to their fourth straight playoff appearance. Minnesota will either face St. Louis or Dallas in the first round. Both teams are tied atop the Central division with 105 points.

The Wild will close out the regular season with a home game against Calgary Saturday night.