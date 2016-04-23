Wild Hang On in Overtime, Beat Starts 5-4

DALLAS (AP) - On the brink of elimination the Minnesota Wild find a way to get the job done and stay alive in the playoffs.

The team now trails 3-2 in the series after picking up the 5-4 overtime victory against the Dallas Stars last (Friday) night.

Mikko Koivu was huge scoring the last two goals for the Wild. He helped the Wild force overtime when he went top shelf for the trying goal with 3:09 left in regulation.

The Stars fought hard all game as Jason Spezza and Alex Goligoski scored goals almost midway through the third period, giving the Stars their first lead on the game.

The Wild will look to tie the series at home Sunday night for Game 6.