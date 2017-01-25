Wild Down Dallas Tuesday In Shootout

The Minnesota Wild beat the Dallas Stars 3-2 Tuesday night at the American Airlines Center. The Wild are now 31-11-5 on the season and remain in first place in the Western Conference.

Jason Pominville scored his seventh goal of the season at 13:35 of the first period to give the Wild a 1-0 lead at the first intermission.

Mikko Koivu scored his 14th goal of the season, this time on a power play, at 4:38 of the second period to make the score 2-0. However, Dallas scored a pair of goals before the end of the second to tie the game.

Neither team scored in the third period or overtime, leading to a shootout. Pominville, Koivu and Chris Stewart all scored in the shootout, and Devan Dubnyk made three saves on five shots to seal the win for Minnesota.

The Wild will host the St. Louis Blues Thursday night at Xcel Energy Center. The game can be heard on AM 1390 KXSS.