Wild Continue Success At The X Monday

The Minnesota Wild beat the Ottawa Senators 3-1 Monday night at Xcel Energy Center. The Wild is now 26-17-5 on the season.

Zach Parise opened the game with a goal in the first period, his second straight game with a goal, and Jason Zucker and Mikael Granlund found the back of the net in the third period to send the Wild to the win.

Minnesota is now 17-4-4 at home, giving them the most points (38) at home in the Western Conference.

The Wild will play at Pittsburgh Thursday night. Puck drop is slated for 6 p.m. on AM 1390 KXSS.