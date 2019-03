The Minnesota Wild downed the Winnipeg Jets 3-1 Wednesday night.

Mikko Koivu, Jonas Brodin and Zack Parise each scored goals and Mikael Granlund had 2 assists for the Wild. Devan Dubnyk had 15 saves for Minnesota .

The Wild are 10-7-2 and will host Pittsburgh at 3pm, pregame at 2:45 on WJON .