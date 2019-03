The Minnesota Timberwolves beat the Clippers 126-118 Monday night at Staples Center in Los Angeles. The Timberwolves are now 31-18 on the season.

With both Jimmy Butler and Jamal Crawford missing the game due to injury, Andrew Wiggins led Minnesota with 40 points and Jeff Teague added 30 in the win.

The Timberwolves needed 76 games last season to reach the 31-win mark, which came on April 3rd. The Wolves will play at Portland Wednesday night on WJON.