White Sox Pull Away Late In Twins Loss

CHICAGO, IL -- The Minnesota Twins scratched their way back into Sunday's game before the Chicago White Sox blew it open late in a 6-2 loss.

Chicago got an early lead, scoring two runs in the first inning against Twins starting pitcher Phil Hughes.

Hughes settled down, allowing three runs on eight hits while striking out four in six innings pitched -- just the second quality start of the season for the Twins.

Minnesota mounted a comeback in the third inning on an RBI double by Danny Santana that cut the White Sox lead to 2-1.

The Twins again made it a one-run game in the eighth inning on an RBI groundout by Torii Hunter that made the score 3-2.

Minnesota and reliever Blaine Boyer fell apart in the bottom of the eighth. Boyer surrendered hits to every batter he faced, including a two-run homer to Gordon Beckham , that increased the Chicago lead to 6-2.

With the loss, the Twins stand at 1-5 and will host the Kansas City Royals tomorrow for the home opener with Trevor May scheduled to take the mound for Minnesota against Danny Duffy.