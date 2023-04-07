What You Need to Know for the Twins Home Opener

The Twins and Astros are playing at Target Field today at 3:10 p.m. in the Twins' home opener. WJON airs all the Twins games including today's with coverage starting at 2:30 p.m.

The Twins coldest outdoor home opener was in 1962 when it was 34 degrees on April 14. The warmest Twins outdoor home opener was on April 22, 1980 when the temperature against the Angels that day was 90 degrees. The warmest outdoor home opener at Target Field was in 2020 on July 28 when it was 85 degrees. The Twins had won 5 straight home openers before losing 2-1 to Seattle in 2022.

The Twins are offering new displays and scoreboards. The Twins are calling this first gameday activation of the “Scoreboard 2.0 project,” as the Twins’ most expansive Target Field renovation to date includes best-in-class LED technology for the ballpark’s new and enlarged videoboards and digital displays, along with a pair of signature elements: An updated “Minnie & Paul” Celebration Sign and a new Baseball Medallion atop the right field tower.

The Twins will also look a bit different in 2023 with new uniforms. The 2023 Home Opener marks the regular season debut of the Twins’ new home uniform, including the club’s tri-color batting helmet and sleek, refined “TC” mark. As part of Opening Weekend, the club’s new alternate home uniform – featuring the first on-field spelling out of “Twin Cities” by a pro sports team and a return of the Twins’ heritage cream color – is expected to be worn for the first time ever on Sunday, April 9.

The Twins will welcome several new, Minnesota-made additions to Target Field’s renowned food and beverage experience. Additionally, the 2023 Home Opener will be fans’ first chance to experience the new Creator’s Corner presented by U.S. Bank, featuring Must Be Ruff, Native Roots Trading Post and SJC Body Love.

The Twins are 4-2 on the season coming into today's game while Houston is 3-4. Sonny Gray will make the start on the mound for the Twins. Learn more about the Twins at twinsbaseball.com.