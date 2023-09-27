Weekend Temperatures About 20 Degrees Above Normal

Weekend Temperatures About 20 Degrees Above Normal

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Temperatures this weekend in St. Cloud will be about 20 degrees above normal.

Climate Prediction Center
Summer-like heat & humidity arrive this weekend. Temperatures will push in the mid-80s with dew points in the mid to upper 60s. It’ll feel more like July than late September or early October!

Normal Highs for St. Cloud
9/30 - 64
10/1 - 64
10/2 - 63
10/3 - 62
10/4 - 62

The forecasted highs in St. Cloud are calling for lower to mid-80s Saturday, Sunday, and Monday.  While those temps will be warm for this time of the year, we likely won't be breaking any records.

Record Highs for St. Cloud
9/30 - 86
10/1 - 86
10/2 - 90
10/3 - 88
10/4 - 88

We are expecting to stay well above normal for temperatures at least into Wednesday of next week.

