Wednesday’s Dream Getaway Codes Entry Deadline Extended

Due to an outage that affected our websites and mobile apps today, we are extending the entry deadline for today's (4/18) Dream Getaway codes by 24 hours -- and the codes will be valid for entry until midnight tomorrow (4/19) night.

We apologize for the headaches today, and appreciate all the calls. Thanks for listening -- and good luck on becoming the 32nd Central Minnesotan to win your vacation of a lifetime!

Pete Hanson

Operations Manager

Townsquare Media - St. Cloud, MN