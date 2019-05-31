Waterloo Routs Rox 12-4

Courtesy: St. Cloud Rox

The St. Cloud Rox lost 12-4 at Waterloo against the Bucks Thursday night.  Waterloo scored 3 runs in the 2nd, 2 in the 3rd, 2 in the 5th and 2 in the 6th.  They also added 3 more insurance runs in the 8th inning.  The two team combined to commit 6 errors.

Cater Bosch started the game for St. Cloud and allowed 5 hits and 3 earned runs in 2 2/3 innings to take the loss.  St. Cloud Tech graduate Austin Nikolas threw 1 1/3 innings of scoreless relief for the Rox.  Dustin Wilcox went 1-2 with a run scored and 1 RBI for the Rox.

The Rox are 1-2 and will play at Waterloo again tonight at 6:35, pregame on AM 1390-Granite City Sports at 6:05.  The Rox home opener is Saturday at 7:05 p.m. against Bismarck.

