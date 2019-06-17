WATCH: Vikings Pre-Game Hype Video Named NFL’s Best

Kayln Kahler talked about NFL teams' pre-game intro/hype videos in last week's Monday Morning Quarterback, naming the Vikings' video the best in the league.

Kahler wrote:

My favorite pregame hype video from this past NFL season came from the Vikings. Their 2018 winter-themed entrance video is a brilliant masterclass. Flaming swords! Torches! Players punching through walls of ice! A scary looking forest! And somehow, it makes you excited for winter, which I didn’t think was possible.

It's the video from the 2018 season, so we'll have to wait and see what's in store for 2019.