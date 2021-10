UNDATED -- There are no signs of below normal temperatures for the foreseeable future.

National Weather Service

Normal highs this time of year are in the mid to lower 60s, but the forecast calls for highs nearly 5 to 10 degrees warmer than that through next week.

Only chances of precipitation occur Thursday through Saturday, but widespread precipitation is not expected.

