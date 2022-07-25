Walgreens Employee Denies Minnesota Woman’s Condom Purchase

Back on the 4th of July weekend, I couple from Minnesota stopped at a Walgreens in Hayward, Wisconsin to pick up a few things for the weekend. Seems simple enough, right? When the woman brought her items which included some condoms to the counter to pay, the clerk refused to sell her the condoms.

According to Milwaukee Journey Sentinel, Nate Pentz took to Twitter with his complaint against Walgreens. Nate said his girlfriend, Jess, had forgotten her birth control at home so they opted to buy some condoms to use on their vacation.

The cashier simply refused to sell Jess the condoms, saying ""I won't because of my faith." Pentz, obviously not happy with the cashier's refusal to sell his girlfriend the condoms, complained to Walgreens Corporate saying that the cashier not only refused to sell Jess the condoms but proceeded to "embarrass me in front of other customers for my reproductive choices."

After arguing the cashier asked if they would like him to get the manager to come and ring up the condoms.

Evidently, this kind of thing has been a problem in pharmacies across the country since Roe vs Wade was overturned by the U.S. Supreme Court earlier in the month. A Walgreen's spokesperson stated the the employee did nothing wrong by refusing to sell Pentz's girlfriend the condoms.

"Instances like this are very rare and our policies are designed to ensure we meet the needs of our patients and customers while respecting the religious and moral beliefs of our team members. In the instance a team member has a religious belief that prevents them from meeting a customer need, we require them to refer the customer to another employee or manager on duty who can complete the transaction," the spokesperson said.

