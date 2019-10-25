Vikings Win Ugly Against Washington

The Minnesota Vikings beat Washington 19-9 Thursday night at US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis. Minnesota improves to 6-2 with the win, while Washington falls to 1-7.

Running back Dalvin Cook accounted for most of the Vikings' offense, running for 98 yards and hauling in 73 through the air. Cook also scored Minnesota's lone touchdown, with kicker Dan Bailey notching four field goals to help the Vikings to the win.

Despite being under heavy pressure throughout the game, Minnesota quarterback Kirk Cousins threw for 285 yards but did not have a touchdown pass.

The Vikings are back at it on November 4th when they hit the road to take on Kansas City. Kickoff is set for noon on AM 1240/FM 95.3, WJON.