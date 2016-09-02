Vikings Top Rams In Preseason Finale Thursday

The Minnesota Vikings beat the Los Angeles Rams 27-25 Thursday night at U.S. Bank Stadium in their preseason finale. The Vikings finish the exhibition season with a 4-0 record.

Vikings backup quarterback Joel Stave started the game and was 9-18 with 76 yards before leaving with what the team called a hand injury. CJ Ham added a rushing touchdown for Minnesota.

The Vikings open the regular season on Sunday, September 11th with a game at Tennessee. Vikings football can be heard all season long on AM 1240 WJON.