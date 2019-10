The Minnesota Vikings rolled over the Raiders 30-14 Sunday in Oakland to take sole possession of first place in the NFC North. The Vikings are 7-2 on the season, one game ahead of the 6-3 Packers.

Adrian Peterson turned in a vintage performance, rushing 26 times for 203 yards and a touchdown. Teddy Bridgewater was 14-22 for 140 yards and a touchdown.

The Vikings will host the Packers on Sunday at 3:25 in the first meeting of the two teams in 2015.