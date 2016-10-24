Vikings Lay An Egg Against Eagles

The Philadelphia Eagles beat the Minnesota Vikings 21-10 Sunday afternoon at Lincoln Financial Field. The Vikings fall to 5-1 with the loss.

After going five games without an offensive turnover, the Vikings coughed the ball up three times offensively and gave another away on special teams when Marcus Sherels fumbled a punt return.

Sam Bradford was 24-41 passing for 224 yards with one touchdown and an interception thrown, his first of the season. Bradford also lost two fumbles in the loss.

The Vikings play at Chicago on Halloween. The game is scheduled for a 7:15 kickoff, with pregame coverage beginning at 6 p.m. on AM 1240 WJON.