Vikings Hang On To Win Preseason Opener Against Bengals 17-16

CINCINNATI - While the Minnesota Vikings weren't as sharp as fans may have hoped, they still were able to pick up the victory in their first preseason game 17-16 against the Cincinnati Bengals last (Friday) night.

Minnesota’s first-team offense struggled as they were limited to just three plays in the first quarter. However, quarterback Teddy Bridgewater gave fans something to talk about hitting receiver Charles Johnson on a 49-yard bomb to give the Vikings their first score.

Andy Dalton was sharp in his return, going 4-of-5 for 32 yards, leading the Bengals into field goal range on his only drive.

Other key players in the victory were first-round pick Laquon Treadwell , who had a team-high four catches for 41 yards, fifth-round tight end David Morgan had three catches for 38 yards, and kicker Blair Walsh nailed a 51-yard field goal.

Both teams held joint practices in Cincinnati the last two days. Vikings Head Coach Mike Zimmer says the team still has much to work on.

Minnesota improves to 9-1 in preseason games under Zimmer. They will play at Seattle on Thursday.