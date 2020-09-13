Vikings Game Day: Packers at U.S. Bank Stadium Today

The Minnesota Vikings open the season against the Green Bay Packers at home today for the first time in franchise history.

The Vikings are looking to build on last season's 10-6 record and second-place finish in the NFC North behind the Packers who finished the regular season at 13-3.

The Packers lead the all-time series between the two teams with a 62-54-3 record.

The Vikings start the season healthy, without anyone listed on the weekly injury report. Danielle Hunter would be the exception to that, sitting out at least the first three weeks of the season on Injured Reserve.

For the Packers Safety Raven Greene is listed as 'questionable,' with defensive lineman Montravius Adams and offensive lineman Billy Turner listed as 'doubtful.' Linebacker Randy Ramsey is 'out' today for Green Bay.

In other Vikings news, the team came to a contract extension agreement with running back Dalvin Cook, signing him to a five year, $63 million extension yesterday, just ahead of today's season opener. Cook made the Pro Bowl last year following his 1000 yards rushing season.

The Vikings are 2½ point underdogs against the Packers today.

The game is set to kickoff at 12:00 PM CT. (TV: FOX, RADIO: 1240 AM & 95.3 FM WJON.)

Skol Vikings!